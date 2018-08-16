Rookie Peers Praise Kings Bigs

Though the 2018-19 season is still a couple of months away, the excitement surrounding Sacramento’s latest first-round pick continues to mount.

Marvin Bagley III alongside several of his fellow NBA newcomers recently spoke to ESPN about their rookie experiences so far, as well as their thoughts on the coming season.

When asked about the potential Rookie of the Year candidates, MBIII was quick to nominate a familiar face.

“Well, if I had to pick someone I'd go with [Kings teammate] Harry [Giles],” said Bagley. “I've seen how he works, man. I've been around for a while now, seeing how he plays the game. When he's playing without thinking and playing at his best, he's real good.”

While No. 35 couldn’t pick himself in this instance, other rookies showed him and Harry some love, including former Duke teammate turned Utah Jazz guard Grayson Allen.

“See, I like what the Kings have because I think either Marvin or Harry could win it,” said Allen. “Harry's still coming up on his rookie year. I think one of them, or both of them, are going to have a big year.”

Wendell Carter Jr., another former Blue Devil, threw Marvin’s name in the hat as well.

“Either Marvin Bagley or Kevin Knox. I feel like, with Marvin, the proof is the pudding,” Carter Jr. said. “He's done a lot of great things in college and I think he's going to translate to the NBA very well.”