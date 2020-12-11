Robert Woodard II is 'Jacked' and Ready for the NBA

"He's got an NBA body already," said 10-year NBA vet Cory Joseph.

"That dude is jacked! He is a hard worker...we are expecting big things from him..."

Hailing from Columbus, Mississippi, Woodard II was selected with the 40th overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The former Mississippi State Bulldog averaged 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.13 steals and 1.03 blocks on 49.5 percent shooting from the field in his sophomore season.

Woodard stands at 6'8" with a 7'1" wingspan, and is already showing strength that has teammates taking notice.

"He's someone you like having in the gym," said head coach Luke Walton.

"[He's] constantly working hard, constantly running hard and always trying to get better."