Rising Stars Represent Much More Than Game

"It's exciting for our franchise," head coach Dave Joerger told NBC Sports California. "It just tells you that hopefully in a couple years, those guys will be All-Stars."

Sactown has three entrants in the Rising Stars Challenge, which showcases first and second year players during All-Star Weekend.

De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley III will represent the Kings, the most of any team.

"I feel like I'm playing this game for 10 years," said Bogi, last season's Rising Stars MVP. "It's okay. It's fun to be there at All-Star Weekend."

While No. 8 knows what the experience will be like, No. 35 is making his debut at the mid-season festivities.

"To be able to have the opportunity to go to Charlotte and be a part of All-Star Weekend is going to be a great experience," MBIII admitted. "I can’t wait.”

While the ultimate goal is to be playing Sunday in the All-Star Game, Rising Stars represents an important step in their development.

“It’s guys with talent, hard work ethic and a real credit to those guys,” Joerger said. “They continue to put in the work and continue to improve and that’s been fantastic.”

Watch Swipa, Bogi and MBIII compete in Charlotte on Feb. 15!