The Ringer: Haliburton Has 'Special Feel' for the Game

Tyrese Haliburton has taken the league by storm, and the acclaim for the rookie keeps coming in.

"Haliburton already plays like one of the most trustworthy veterans in all of the NBA," said Kevin O'Connor on The Ringer NBA Show.

The former Iowa State Cyclone is second amongst rookies in Total Points Added (15.61), trailing only Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (15.63).

"You can put him in any role and he's going to make the most of that role and make everyone better," said Jonathan Tjarks.



Haliburton is averaging 11.4 points and 4.9 assists on an incredible 50.4 shooting clip, adding a 47.0 shooting clip from deep.