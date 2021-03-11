The Ringer: Haliburton 'Destined' to Be Part of Great Teams

"His style of play is instrumental to winning basketball," says J. Kyle Mann of The Ringer. "There's an uncommon, refined maturity to the way he approaches the game."

Although he's only played in 30 games during his NBA career, Tyrese Haliburton has impressed with his poise, calming presence and overall skill set.

"Prior to entering the league, it was popular to glance at Haliburton's shot mechanics and then glance at the rigorous pace of the NBA and say 'That just ain't gonna work.’”

Mann continued: "Although Tyrese's shot is slightly unusual — and it could factor into his ceiling — it was a lazy take at the time and a lazy take now."

Haliburton is shooting an impressive 49.4 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from deep, including a 61.9 true shooting percentage.

"He's extremely efficient for a rookie, much less for a rookie guard that has the ball in his hands a lot."