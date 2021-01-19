Rico Hines Talks Player Development, Tyrese Haliburton & More

"He reminds me so much of Stephen Curry," said Rico Hines of rookie Tyrese Haliburton.

"His mannerisms are just like him," Hines continued. "He's got a quiet, baby faced confidence...they're great people and very very smart. He gets it."

Hines joined the 'Tidal League' podcast to discuss his role with the Sacramento Kings, his infamous basketball runs in Los Angeles and much more.

"I have a vivid basketball imagination," said Sacramento's Director of Player Development and Assistant Coach.

"I'm always just trying to study, to get better. I want to get a little bit better every day."