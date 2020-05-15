Richmond, Christie Explain Defending Michael Jordan

"He was such a talent that if you didn’t come and play on the defensive end, he could get 60 on you,” said Mitch Richmond.

Richmond, the former Rookie of the Year, six-time All-Star and Hall of Famer, matched up with Jordan during their playing days.

“If you did come and play hard and play aggressive and made him fight for everything he did or everything he tried to get, he’d get 30," Richmond continued on the Purple Talk podcast. "It was very hard to stop him, but what I would do was be physical with him.”

Kings legend and broadcaster Doug Christie also weighed in, saying he "tried to be extremely physical with him" when he saw Jordan on the court.

“One thing I always appreciated about Mike was he never cried," Christie explained to NBC California's Kings Insider James Ham. "He would just handle his business. If you were physical, he was going to be physical.”

Christie earned NBA All-Defensive First Team (2003) and All-Defensive Second Team (2001, 2002, 2004) honors during his 15-year career.

“I would try to force him off of his spot, make him shoot a jump shot - the point is, you’ve got to pick your poison,” Christie continued. “If you let him get in the air, if you let him get to the basket, it’s pretty much a wrap. Not only will he get fouled, but he’ll finish.”

Both stout defenders in their own right, there was only so much you could do against the GOAT.