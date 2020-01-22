The Motown Miracle: Reliving Buddy's Game-Winner in Detroit

Last time Sacramento visited Detroit, they walked away (or in this case, ran away) with a win thanks to a wild buzzer beater from Buddy Hield.

A bobbled ball somehow turned into a Buddy bucket as No. 24 knocked down an off-balance heave as time expired.

Whether it was sheer excitement or pure shock, Hield showcased his track and field background after his unlikely game-winner by sprinting off of the court and hurdling a camera cable in the process.

“It was a spur of the moment thing. Having my teammates chase me around was fun,” said Hield. “It was one of the moments you never forget. Hopefully when I get my next [game-winner] I’m gonna do the same thing and stick with that.”

This wasn’t the first time the Kings have stunned the Pistons with a last-second shot in Detroit.

Back in 2004, Peja Stojakovic dropped this dagger of his own in the Motor City.

Buddy’s bucket holds a special place in Kings lore because of the uniqueness of the sequence.

Gary Gerould, who has seen more than his fair share of Sacramento buzzer-beaters, can testify.

"We’ve seen a lot of [game-winners] over the years, but that one is going to be very very high on the list," said the long-time Kings Radio Broadcaster. "In the back of my mind I’m also thinking, ‘I don’t think we’re going to get him for a post-game radio interview.’”

The Kings are back in Detroit for the first time since No. 24’s miraculous make to take on the Pistons on Wednesday night. Though it will be hard to top the finish of the last visit, Sacramento hopes to pick up its first win of a five-game road swing.