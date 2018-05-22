Vlade Divac Meets Young Meghan Markle

12-year-old Meghan Markle met the Kings legend on the set of Married with Children in 1993.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: May 22, 2018

On Saturday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held their Royal Wedding at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom. Captivating millions, the ceremony wed Prince Harry, a member of the British royal family, to Meghan Markle, an American and former actress.

Markle has appeared on several American television shows including General Hospital, CSI: NY, 90210, CSI: Miami and Suits.

However, it was an appearance on set of Married with Children before her acting career began that had Kings fans in awe over the weekend.

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., was an Emmy award winning lightning director on the show. In September of 1993, as she did numerous times with her father at a young age, she visited the set in hopes of seeing a star.

It was on this day that she met Vlade Divac, a star in his own right who was shooting a guest appearance for the show. It was also on this day that basketball and royalty fans alike were gifted with a historic photo.


