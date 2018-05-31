Quiz: How well do you know Zhaire Smith?

Test your knowledge of the Texas Tech guard!
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: May 31, 2018


Tags
Kings, Featured, 2018 NBA Draft, Zhaire Smith

Related Content

Get to Know: Zhaire Smith

Get to Know: Zhaire Smith

Kings, Clark Pacific to Unveil American Heart Association Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosk at Golden 1 Center

Kings, Clark Pacific to Unveil American Heart Association Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosk at Golden 1 Center

Quiz: Which of these Zhaire Smith facts are true?

Quiz: Which of these Zhaire Smith facts are true?

Related Content

Kings

Featured

2018 NBA Draft