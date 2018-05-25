Quiz: How well do you know Wendell Carter Jr.?

Test your knowledge of the Duke big man!
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: May 25, 2018


Tags
Kings, 2018 NBA Draft, Wendell Carter Jr., Quiz

Related Content

Get to Know: Miles Bridges

Get to Know: Miles Bridges

Quiz: Which of these Jaren Jackson Jr. facts are true?

Quiz: Which of these Jaren Jackson Jr. facts are true?

Quiz: How well do you know Jaren Jackson Jr.?

Quiz: How well do you know Jaren Jackson Jr.?

Related Content

Kings

2018 NBA Draft

Wendell Carter Jr.