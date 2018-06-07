Quiz: How well do you know Anfernee Simons?

Test your knowledge of the NBA Draft hopeful!
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Jun 07, 2018


Tags
Kings, Featured, 2018 NBA Draft, Anfernee Simons

Related Content

Quiz: Which of these Anfernee Simons facts are true?

Quiz: Which of these Anfernee Simons facts are true?

Get to Know: Anfernee Simons

Get to Know: Anfernee Simons

Grammy Award Winner Lil Jon Returns to Sacramento for California Classic Postgame Concert

Grammy Award Winner Lil Jon Returns to Sacramento for California Classic Postgame Concert

Related Content

Kings

Featured

2018 NBA Draft