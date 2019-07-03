Q+A with Charm La'Donna

Can you talk about what your dance background is?

I've been dancing my entire life. I turned professional when I was 17. I booked my first job with Madonna on tour, and since then I was a protégé. I began to assist Fatima Robinson, and I've danced and choreographed for multiple artists including, Selena Gomez, Meghan Trainor, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, and I'll just stop because I can keep going!

What are some of your favorite projects that you've worked on?

You know, it's so hard because all of my projects are dear to me. But, I've been saying this for the past two years - my favorite project would have to be the opening of the Grammys, that I performed with Kendrick [Lamar]. It's my favorite - one of my favorites!

Why did you decide to join the 916 Crew?

When I heard about the 916 Crew and the Kings creating this first all-inclusive hip-hop crew, I was excited because it's just something new, and it's fresh. I'm the type of person who loves to push boundaries, and hop on things when it's new and fresh in the wave. I was just inspired by the push of wanting to do something new.

What is your favorite style of dance?

You know, just dance in general. I just I just love dance, so I don't have a favorite style. I don't have favorite music, I just enjoy the art.

How did you get your big break?

I was 17. I auditioned, and one day I was in high school and the next day, I was in rehearsal for a world tour, and [at the time] I'd never left Compton, California!

How was it being on Kendrick Lamar's tour?

That was amazing. I was the only dancer, and I was pretty much the only female around, so I was like the little sister to everybody which I loved. I enjoyed it also because, he allowed me to create in a space that was pure and organic to who I am. He's allowed me to be myself and we just literally vibe as two kids from Compton, you know, it was awesome.

What would you like these dancers to get out of this opportunity today?

I really hope the dancers here today leave inspired, even if they don't make the team. I wish and I hope that they push themselves and they know that they can do anything and to continue to grow. Every time I hold auditions, I am so proud of people who come because, it's difficult to put yourself out there for people to judge you for something that may be a passion for you. Me being a dancer and coming from that world, I know how it feels. Because of that, I always encourage. I always encourage.

Do you remember your first audition? Were you nervous?

My first audition, I was 10 years old. I've never auditioned before and it was for a music video. It was like 500 kids, and I wasn't the audition kind of kid. It just so happened that this audition was at my dance studio. I walked in, auditioned, and I ended up getting the job. I was one of the five kids to get the job. So, it was nerve-racking.

What would you tell aspiring dancers that are trying to make it to the next step?

What I would tell aspiring dancers who are struggling to take it to the next step is, just don't give up on yourself. Find your lane, find your avenue, push forward, ask for help, and be open and willing to learn. I think the most important thing is, to not give up on yourself for sure.

What can Kings fans expect from this team this year?

Yo, I'm scared. No, you know what to be honest, I think they're going to just be excited to see something new and fresh, energy, crazy, dancing, fun. It's going to be a great year.