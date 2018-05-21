Get to Know: Deandre Ayton

Listed at 7’1" and 250 pounds, Deandre Ayton is a physical specimen. That’s not uncommon for someone entering the NBA draft, but it’s the incredible skill-set that Ayton possesses combined with his physical attributes that has NBA front offices drooling. He didn’t pick up a basketball until the age of 12, either.

The former Arizona Wildcat finished his lone season averaging 20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds on 61.2 percent shooting. He finished at 73.3 percent from the free throw stripe along with a 65 percent true shooting percentage.

“The NBA ain’t ever seen a play like me,” Ayton proclaimed to SLAM Magazine, which he graced the cover of this month alongside Luka Doncic. Ayton has drawn comparisons to everyone from Hakeem Olajuwon all the way through Karl-Anthony Towns.

Ayton’s accolades include First-Team All-Pac-12, Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player, Pac-12 Player of the Year, the Karl Malone Award (given to college’s best forward) and consensus First-Team All-American.

While immediately owning an NBA body type, offensive skills and athleticism, he isn’t perfect. Ayton struggled on the defensive end, needing to improve his awareness and shot-blocking ability: he ranked 51st in the nation in block rate (1.89). In comparison, fellow top prospect Mohammed Bamba was 2nd in the nation (3.70).

In this new age of NBA basketball, having a big man that could run the floor, create his own shot and spread out the defense is pivotal. Ayton has these particular skills, and while defense is an issue right now, that can be improved upon with NBA coaching, technique and experience.

Best Quote:

“There are a lot of versatile bigs, but I’m a different versatile big,” Ayton said to SLAM Magazine. “The versatile bigs that are in the NBA, all the unicorns, they start outside in. I establish myself down low before I come out. That was just old school to me—that’s how they taught me how to play.”

Best Game:









Full Highlights:







