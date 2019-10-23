Preseason Action Closes on a Winning Note

After an offseason that welcomed a new head coach, coaching staff and players, Sacramento is ready to tip things off on Wednesday evening.

The Kings finished their preseason 3-2, with their final three contests being wins.

This was a history-making summer for Sacramento, as they participated in the league's first NBA India Games against the Indiana Pacers.

While the opening contest in Mumbai was a loss, the game itself was bigger than basketball.

Buddy Hield finished the matchup with 28 points, with De'Aaron Fox adding 16 points and eight assists in the overtime defeat.

As was the first game, the Kings fell short to their Eastern Conference foe 130-106, with Buddy Hield leading the way in the back to back with 17 points.

Marvin Bagley III added 15 points and six rebounds as the team prepared to travel back home to the United States.

After returning home from the eye-opening trip, Sacramento was greeted with a home game against the Phoenix Suns, ending with a 105-88 victory.

Finally, to round out the preseason contests, Sacramento defeated both the Utah Jazz and Melbourne United, with the former being on the road.

In Utah, big contributions from both Hield and Bagley III helped carry the squad, both providing over 20 points.

MBIII continued his torrid pace this preseason with his best game to round out action — 30 points, 14 rebounds and three steals in 28 minutes of action.

To see the full Kings schedule before action gets officially underway, visit Kings.com.