Power Rankings Round-Up: 2.9.21

Once sitting at 5-10 after a 115-96 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento is now 12-11 after a 113-110 win over those same Clippers.

Sactown has won seven of their last eight contests, with the loss being a 105-104 defeat in Miami.

Fresh off Tyrese Haliburton winning Western Conference Rookie of the Month and De'Aaron Fox taking home Western Conference Player of the Week, Sacramento wants to keep the good vibes rolling with a challenging week ahead.

Here's what the NBA world is saying about Sactown's recent surge:

ESPN — 16

What a week for the Kings, beating three upper-echelon teams in Boston, Denver and the LA Clippers to run their record to 7-1 in their past eight outings. De'Aaron Fox was superb against the Clippers, dropping 36 points with seven assists and bringing his scoring average to 31 points over his past four games.

NBA.com — 13

The Cardiac Kings have won seven out of eight games for the first time since March of 2006 (Mike Bibby, Brad Miller, Kenny Thomas!), the same year they last made the playoffs. Their four-game winning streak has come against the Pelicans (who have since won three straight), Celtics, Nuggets and Clippers. That’s good work, even if it hasn’t come easy. The four wins have come by a total of 22 points.



Bleacher Report — 14

Harrison Barnes has quietly had a great season, punctuated by 28 points against the Nuggets. Richuan Holmes provided a ton of help on the glass, averaging 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks last week.

Even Buddy Hield, who struggled with his shot, found other ways to help with 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. Despite going 1-of-11 against Denver, he handed out seven dimes and grabbed four boards.

If the Kings can continue to get this type of play up and down their roster, then they should be alright.



The Ringer — 19

Shooting consistency has plagued Fox throughout his NBA career. This season, he’s showing signs of major progress by hitting 37 percent of his five 3-point attempts per game, up from 33 percent on three attempts per game in his first three seasons. It’s a small sample, so we’ll see how he sustains these numbers through a full season. But it’s hard not to be encouraged when he’s hitting stepbacks with confidence and fluidity.



CBS Sports — 9

Just try and stop the Kings. Sacramento won all four games this week, making it six of seven overall, and the loss was by a single point to the Heat. This week's wins were impressive -- over the surging Pelicans, Celtics, Nuggets and Clippers (despite the latter three missing key players) -- providing the sense that the turnaround could be for real. The biggest difference, of course, is getting the defense to a passable level after a historically bad performance to start the season.



UPROXX — 10

On top of Fox, Barnes, Richaun Holmes and other productive veterans, the Kings are also receiving high-end contributions from No. 12 pick Tyrese Haliburton. In fact, NBA observers are already yelling from the rooftops about Haliburton and the events that led him to fall all the way to No. 12, but the Kings are the beneficiary, with Haliburton producing a 62.4 percent true shooting mark with 114 assists (5.4 per game) to only 32 turnovers. The Iowa State product isn’t perfect at this stage, especially on the defensive end, but Haliburton is backing up the widespread assumption that his game would translate quickly, and his play often does not resemble that of a typical rookie guard.

