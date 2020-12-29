Power Rankings Round-Up

After a thrilling 2-1 start, Sactown has caught the eyes and attention of the basketball world.

Contrary to many preseason prognosticators, the Kings have impressed early, with De'Aaron Fox continuing his ascension and Tyrese Haliburton developing at a rapid pace.

Here's what the NBA world is saying:

ESPN — 20

When De'Aaron Fox -- fresh off signing his five-year, maximum extension this offseason -- was good, so were the Kings. The young point guard averaged 22.5 points on 44% shooting and seven assists through Sacramento's 2-0 start.

Sports Illustrated — 21

The Iowa State product has the feel of a seasoned veteran in the pick-and-roll, and his size provides defensive value alongside De’Aaron Fox. Snagging Haliburton with the 12th pick will likely look like a steal sooner rather than later.

NBA.com — 18

The Kings have ranked in the bottom 10 in rebounding percentage in each of the last four seasons, but they dominated the glass through their first two games. The big board was Buddy Hield’s tip-in game-winner in Denver on Wednesday, but they had 26 second chance points against the Suns on Saturday, with Richaun Holmes sealing the win a pair of free throws after another last-minute offensive board.



Bleacher Report — 14

NBA fans in general should get to know Tyrese Halliburton now because he has come in as a rookie and immediately made an impact off the bench. He is shooting 41.7 percent from three, dropping five dimes a night and averaging 9.7 points. More importantly, he comes in games and is comfortable enough to run the offense.



The Ringer — 24

The Rookie of the Year is often awarded to the player with the best box score numbers, but I hope my fellow media voters give Tyrese Haliburton heavy consideration if he continues performing the way he has through three games.



CBS Sports — 10

Sacramento has spread the wealth early, with eight players averaging eight points per game or more, led by De'Aaron Fox's 19 per game. Rookie Tyrese Haliburton has looked good so far, averaging 9.7 points and five assists while shooting 42 percent from 3-point range.



UPROXX — 19

Sacramento went on the road and beat Denver before splitting a pair of games against Phoenix. It’s only three games, but that is a very nice start for a team with modest expectations. They’ll get another test on Tuesday evening against Denver because, as usual, the Western Conference is unrelenting.

