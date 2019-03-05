Playoff Push Continues after Monday's Win

For the first time since 2006, the Kings are in the hunt for a postseason berth entering the final stretch of the regular season schedule.

Heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Celtics, Sacramento sits just three games out of the eighth seed in the Western Conference with each contest proving to be increasingly important.

Despite its best efforts in the past few weeks, Sactown hasn’t been able to make up any ground in the standings, following narrow defeats to several of the league's best opponents.

However, there is still plenty of hope for the Kings faithful.

According to ESPN, the Kings entered March with the third easiest remaining strength of schedule - which values opponents current record and winning trends. This creates a prime opportunity for the squad to string together wins and continue to climb the ladder towards the playoffs.

On Monday, the Kings handled business against the New York Knicks, holding off their opponents from the Big Apple, 115-108.

Looking ahead at March, Sacramento has an eight-game stretch against Eastern Conference opponents - five of which will be against opponents with records under .500.

The Kings will be looking to realistically chase down two teams in particular in the West - the Los Angeles Clippers and the San Antonio Spurs.

While there are no more head-to-head matchups remaining against the Clippers, Sactown will take on San Antonio for the final time this season on March 31.

As for teams behind the Kings in the standings, the Los Angeles Lakers trail the eighth spot by 5.5 games, with Minnesota behind by six games.

Up next for #TheScores is a matchup with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday in the final home game before a 4-game road trip.