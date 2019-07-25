Player Card: Trevor Ariza

With both the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League in the rearview mirror, the slower months of the NBA offseason are upon us.

Free agency is mostly complete, and until the NBA schedule is released, the rest of summer will be spent prognosticating each team and their accompanying rosters.

With this in mind, we present our Player Card series, which takes a look at each of the latest acquisitions Sactown has to offer.

Next up: 16-year NBA veteran Trevor Ariza.

Experience

The 6'8", 215-pound Ariza has previously played for nine NBA teams - the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, LA Lakers, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards.

The University of California, Los Angeles alum won an NBA championship with the Lakers in 2009.

Stats

No. 0 carries career averages of 10.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 42 percent shooting in 29.8 minutes of action. Last season, Ariza saw a surge in his numbers during the second part of the year with Washington, posting averages of 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists across 43 games.

“This team was right there on the border last year. With the guys that we’ve added, myself included, that gives us a great chance to get over the hump and get into the playoffs.”

