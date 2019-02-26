Peja Stojakovic Discusses his Legacy with Kings Central

The Kings legend sat down with Kayte Christensen-Hunter to delve into his deep history with the organization.
by Tracee Jay
Writer, Kings.com
Posted: Feb 25, 2019

“This isn’t about me, this is about us.”

These are the words Peja Stojakovic spoke in 2014 when his jersey was officially hung from the rafters of Sleep Train Arena – and now Golden 1 Center.


Throughout his incredible 14-year career in the NBA, he averaged 17 points and 4.7 rebounds, while shooting 40 percent from the three-point-line.

Although he will be greatly remembered for what he did on the court, he will also be remembered for what he’s done for the city of Sacramento.

Kayte asked No. 16, what it’s like to look up and see his jersey in the rafters, and the 3-point sharpshooter still only thought about the team.


“I always think about the team. I don’t think about it as a celebration of my accomplishments…but what great years we had as a team.”

Stojakovic delves into more on his time with the legendary squad with Kayte Christensen-Hunter on NBC Sports California on the after-show Kings Post-Game Live.

