That One Time When Buddy Hield Made 49 Shots in a Row

Some shooters are called automatic, but Buddy Buckets took that to a whole new level.

Oklahoma University men’s basketball coach Lon Kruger recently detailed an eye-widening story on College Sports Sirius XM recalling one of Hield’s most memorable shooting streaks.

Right at the start of a shootaround session on a game day, Kruger said that “Buddy walked off the bus, sat down court side, put on his tennis shoes, and went out and made his first 49 shots before he missed.”



In a 3-PT contest...Trae Young or Buddy Hield? Coach @LonKruger was asked by @JustinColeMoore to choose between his former @OU_MBBall sharpshooters Listen to the full conversation with Coach Kruger, @tobykeith and Nolan Richardson for free here: https://t.co/WC1MZMVmPW pic.twitter.com/2p95jgaDGY — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) May 13, 2020

Draining 49 jumpers in a row is no small feat, but are we that surprised to hear that the reigning NBA Three-Point Contest champ did it?

Not at all.