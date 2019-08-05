Offseason Sit-Down: Katerina Kountouris

What are your responsibilities as a Kings emcee?

We get people pumped up for our team, run contests, talk about our incredible partners, and of course give out free stuff!

Can you talk about your journey within the Kings organization?

It started back in 2010 when I made the Sacramento Kings Dance Team. I was on the team for 5 years and two of the years I was captain. In 2017 I then became one of the hosts for the Kings. Needless to say you can't keep me away from the best team in the NBA!

How did you know that you wanted to start emceeing?

I have always known I was a "performer", I didn't really know that emceeing was my true passion until I auditioned. Once I got that mic in my hand it was game over. I knew that this was the career path for me.



What is your favorite part about your job?

Interacting with Kings Fans and having the ability to make everyone laugh and smile!

When you’re not emceeing, what are you doing?

You can find me in the gym!

Do you have any advice for anyone wanting to follow your similar career path?

Don't let anything or anyone stand in your way. Keep working hard and trying new things!