NorCal Rivalry Continues as Warriors Praise Kings

“That’s the fourth game we deserve to lose against this team,” reigning Finals MVP Kevin Durant said after his team’s 125-123 win against the Kings.

Thursday’s win gave the Warriors the season sweep of Sactown, but with all four contests being decided a combined 12 points, the respect is growing between the rivals.



Dray said the Kings are "probably the fastest team in the history of the NBA." pic.twitter.com/oqbeQyhNeE — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) February 22, 2019

“They’re a good team” Draymond Green admitted. “They’re scrappy, they’re young and probably the fastest team in the history of the NBA. They never quit, they have a lot of young talent.

After another back-and-forth battle, the Kings fall to 30-28 on the season, but hold firm in the tightly contested Western Conference playoff race.

"I like how fast they play," KD continued.

“They’re just lacking experience, in my opinion. They’re going to be one of those teams to be reckoned with soon."

“I have no doubt in my mind that this team is going to win a lot of games coming up here soon,” Green said. “They’re putting it together and they’re doing a damn good job.”

And what about a potential first round playoff series between the two?

“Every time we play them dudes, I leave the game exhausted,” Green laughs. “When I go home, I’m dead. So I hope not.”



Dray has a great reason why he doesn't want to face the Kings in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/IqQVL4UM0g — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) February 22, 2019

“That organization has done a really good job the last couple of years building their roster by adding shooting and playmaking,” Steve Kerr told reporters after the game. “I have a lot of respect for what [Dave Joerger] and Vlade [Divac] have done with the Kings and their roster.”

While the Kings were showered with positive words from their opponent, the sting of four close losses was evident.

“I want to beat them,” Marvin Bagley III said after dropping 28 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.



.@MB3FIVE feels how we all feel: "I wanna beat them." pic.twitter.com/kqdbhRymnU — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) February 22, 2019

“I hate losing to them,” No. 35 proclaimed. “We got to work on it and figure out how to get over that hump…We just got to keep going.”

Sacramento is back in action on Saturday against another formidable West foe, the Oklahoma City Thunder.