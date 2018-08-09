Newborn Baby Already Shows Support For Young Kings

Shortly after being born, this baby was quickly introduced into Sacramento sports fandom.
Posted: Aug 09, 2018

Some people claim to be a fan of a player or team since birth, but for Finley Von Coombs that phrase literally became reality.

Hayden Coombs, a self-professed diehard Duke Blue Devils fan, recently posted a photo of his newborn son rocking a Duke cap as well as a Sacramento Kings onesie.

In the tweet featuring the photo, Hayden gave a shout out to Kings rookies and former Blue Devils Harry Giles and Marvin Bagley III, asking for some love for “the world’s newest Blue Devil/Kings fan.”


“I grew up in Oregon, but my mom is from Sacramento, so she always cheered for the Kings,” Coombs said to the Sacramento Bee. “These days, it’s hard not to be a Kings fan when they use first-round picks in back-to-back years to draft a Blue Devil.”

