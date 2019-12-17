Nemanja Nominated for EuroLeague’s All-Decade Team

As the decade draws to a close, another Kings player has been recognized for his international accomplishments.

Nemanja Bjelica was recently tabbed as a nominee for the EuroLeague All-Decade team - joining Kings teammate and fellow Serbian Bogdan Bogdanovic on the list.

Bjelica spent five seasons in the EuroLeague while also capturing the Most Valuable Player honors in the 2014-15 campaign while playing with Fenerbahce.

“Few players anywhere have his unique combination of size, versatility, ballhandling and shooting skills,” wrote the EuroLeague in their announcement.

There will be 50 players eligible to make the cut of the All-Decade team with 10 of them being on the final list.

Now in his second season with Sacramento, Nemanja is enjoying a career year - averaging career-highs in points (11.3), rebounds (6.4), assists (2.8), and three-point percentage (43.2). No. 88 also knocked down one of the most memorable shots of his NBA career and of this Kings season with a buzzer-beating triple to secure a Sactown victory.