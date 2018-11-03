NBA World in Awe of De'Aaron Fox's Performance
Along with bringing Kings fans to their feet, De'Aaron Fox made noise throughout the NBA landscape on Thursday.
Fox's first career triple-double in conjunction with Sactown's 146-point barrage — their fifth consecutive win — brought praise from numerous national outlets.
12 players have dropped 31-10-15 in a game.
Nobody did it with as few field goal attempts (13) as De’Aaron Fox did tonight. pic.twitter.com/x2RmWJUqKl
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 2, 2018
First career triple-double for @swipathefox and the youngest player to ever have go for 30+ points, 10+ rebounds and 15+ assists. Couldn’t be more proud! https://t.co/YBILTa8McB
— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) November 2, 2018
Take notice. The @SacramentoKings @swipathefox wins #WhoaBoy of the Night! #TheStarters pic.twitter.com/3gwwqXlGnC
— J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) November 2, 2018
Kings games with 146+ points since moving to Sacramento:
January 2, 1993
Tonight
That's it.
— Zachary Kram (@zachkram) November 2, 2018
This kid De'Aaron Fox is different
He became the youngest player to post 30 PTS, 15 AST and 10 REB in a single game pic.twitter.com/RpO1ZS5fFV
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 2, 2018
Even the Inside the NBA crew got in on the fun, with everyone's favorite Charles Barkley making a bold prediction after the win.
Another week, another Chuck guarantee. pic.twitter.com/QU1fOyJUKv
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 2, 2018
De'Aaron Fox is making an early case for the Most Improved Player award. Against the Hawks, Fox became the youngest player in NBA history to have a 30-15-10 triple-double. He's averaging 19 points on 50% shooting, 7.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals. pic.twitter.com/iXhYIVJwMe
— Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 2, 2018
Praise came for not only the team's performance in Atlanta, but their 6-3 start as well.
New Kings on the block?
The @SacramentoKings currently have more wins than 23 other NBA teams. pic.twitter.com/LhK6NGyHRF
— NBA TV (@NBATV) November 2, 2018
So proud of how @swipathefox and @THEwillieCS15 are doing with the @SacramentoKings.
Are we looking at two all-stars?
— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 31, 2018
Few differences with Sacramento/Fox this year—Kings rank #2 in pace after ranking #30 a season ago. Fox also getting over 12 P-n-Rs a game, 3rd most in league and double last year's rate.
— Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) November 2, 2018
Fox's teammates weren't shy in their praise for the point guard either.
Are we surprised though!?! https://t.co/m3ohQ9lxvN
— Justin Jackson (@JJacks_44) November 2, 2018
I’ll take my PG against anybody @swipathefox #TripDuuubbb
— Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) November 2, 2018
The Kings aim for their sixth straight win on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks.