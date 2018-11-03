NBA World in Awe of De'Aaron Fox's Performance

Along with bringing Kings fans to their feet, De'Aaron Fox made noise throughout the NBA landscape on Thursday.

Fox's first career triple-double in conjunction with Sactown's 146-point barrage — their fifth consecutive win — brought praise from numerous national outlets.



12 players have dropped 31-10-15 in a game. Nobody did it with as few field goal attempts (13) as De’Aaron Fox did tonight. pic.twitter.com/x2RmWJUqKl — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 2, 2018



First career triple-double for @swipathefox and the youngest player to ever have go for 30+ points, 10+ rebounds and 15+ assists. Couldn’t be more proud! https://t.co/YBILTa8McB — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) November 2, 2018



Kings games with 146+ points since moving to Sacramento: January 2, 1993

Tonight That's it. — Zachary Kram (@zachkram) November 2, 2018



This kid De'Aaron Fox is different He became the youngest player to post 30 PTS, 15 AST and 10 REB in a single game pic.twitter.com/RpO1ZS5fFV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 2, 2018

Even the Inside the NBA crew got in on the fun, with everyone's favorite Charles Barkley making a bold prediction after the win.



Another week, another Chuck guarantee. pic.twitter.com/QU1fOyJUKv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 2, 2018



De'Aaron Fox is making an early case for the Most Improved Player award. Against the Hawks, Fox became the youngest player in NBA history to have a 30-15-10 triple-double. He's averaging 19 points on 50% shooting, 7.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals. pic.twitter.com/iXhYIVJwMe — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 2, 2018

Praise came for not only the team's performance in Atlanta, but their 6-3 start as well.



New Kings on the block? The @SacramentoKings currently have more wins than 23 other NBA teams. pic.twitter.com/LhK6NGyHRF — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 2, 2018



So proud of how @swipathefox and @THEwillieCS15 are doing with the @SacramentoKings. Are we looking at two all-stars? — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 31, 2018



Few differences with Sacramento/Fox this year—Kings rank #2 in pace after ranking #30 a season ago. Fox also getting over 12 P-n-Rs a game, 3rd most in league and double last year's rate. — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) November 2, 2018

Fox's teammates weren't shy in their praise for the point guard either.



Are we surprised though!?! https://t.co/m3ohQ9lxvN — Justin Jackson (@JJacks_44) November 2, 2018



I’ll take my PG against anybody @swipathefox #TripDuuubbb — Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) November 2, 2018

The Kings aim for their sixth straight win on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks.