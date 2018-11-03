NBA World in Awe of De'Aaron Fox's Performance

Swipa's historic night had analysts and fans from around the NBA applauding the performance.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Nov 02, 2018

Along with bringing Kings fans to their feet, De'Aaron Fox made noise throughout the NBA landscape on Thursday.

Fox's first career triple-double in conjunction with Sactown's 146-point barrage — their fifth consecutive win — brought praise from numerous national outlets.







Even the Inside the NBA crew got in on the fun, with everyone's favorite Charles Barkley making a bold prediction after the win.



Praise came for not only the team's performance in Atlanta, but their 6-3 start as well.




Fox's teammates weren't shy in their praise for the point guard either.



The Kings aim for their sixth straight win on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tags
Fox, De'Aaron, Kings, Featured

Related Content

Fox Continues Streak with Historical Night in Atlanta

Fox Continues Streak with Historical Night in Atlanta

De’Aaron Fox Triple Double (31 pts, 10 rebs, 15 asts) vs Heat 11.1.18

De’Aaron Fox Triple Double (31 pts, 10 rebs, 15 asts) vs Heat 11.1.18

Sactown Climbs Back for Third Straight Win

Sactown Climbs Back for Third Straight Win

Related Content

Fox, De'Aaron

Kings

Featured