NBA Experts, Fans Praise Marvin Bagley III Selection
See what fans, players and media had to say following the 2018 NBA Draft
"I'm not sure Marvin Bagley is not the guy of this draft class who makes the biggest, immediate impact." - @SekouSmithNBA on next steps for @SacramentoKings pic.twitter.com/bfinBYzgzA
— NBA TV (@NBATV) June 22, 2018
The Sacramento Kings made the right pick. Bagley is a potential 20-10 guy down the road, who wants to be in Sacramento. Enjoy Kings fans. You got yourselves a SPECIAL one
— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) June 21, 2018
Bagley will be an all star in two years
— Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) June 23, 2018
"He's arguably the most dominant freshman that Mike Krzyzewski has ever had." - @SethDavisHoops
The crew reacts to the @SacramentoKings drafting Marvin Bagley III with the No. 2 overall pick. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/K3f32FgRe1
— NBA TV (@NBATV) June 21, 2018
Marvin Bagley is the surest thing in this draft. I would’ve taken him number one. Going to be a great NBA player. #Kings #Duke #NBADraft
— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) June 21, 2018
Gearing up for @SacramentoKings Draft party at @Golden1Center! pic.twitter.com/79phOGSqcM
— Kings Groups (@Kings_Groups) June 21, 2018
Best fans in the world - @SacramentoKings fans. Lots of excitement @Golden1Center pic.twitter.com/qwdZXGQJ05
— John Rinehart (@JohnRKings) June 21, 2018
Thousands of @SacramentoKings fans are gathered inside the @Golden1Center in anticipation of the Kings’ second overall pick! pic.twitter.com/kpKt3d58rM
— Joe Michaels KFBK (@RadioJoe1530) June 21, 2018
The moment it happened here at @Golden1Center @MB3FIVE #sacramentoproud pic.twitter.com/45RaBcPLfe
— Kings Membership (@KingsMembership) June 22, 2018
@SacramentoKings officially Secured the Bag @MB3FIVE
— Markiemark_5 (@Markiemark_05) June 22, 2018
Hanging out at @Golden1Center for @SacramentoKings Draft Party pic.twitter.com/YQVtRi8IwH
— Al Goldberg (@AlGoldberg) June 22, 2018
The moment when the @SacramentoKings selected @MB3FIVE with the second overall pick! Enjoying the draft party here at the @Golden1Center! #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/k4p6U9WlzL
— Gavin Lippman (@GLippy14) June 22, 2018
@MB3FIVE So excited you’re part of the @SacramentoKings family!!! You’re going to have fun.
— Linda Ashley (@Tahitilover) June 22, 2018
Bagley is speaking to the @SacramentoKings fans inside the @Golden1Center right now. pic.twitter.com/Wa5x9Ttiby
— Matt George (@MattGeorgeKHTK) June 22, 2018
The best part of @MB3FIVE speaking live to the fans at @Golden1Center was him busting out the cowbell at the end. pic.twitter.com/sAy1Jkm7M6
— JAY-W (@WhoIsJonWilson) June 22, 2018
The newest King?
Duke's Marvin Bagley III is headed to Sacramento with the No. 2 pick. pic.twitter.com/USgcCBBtOc
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 21, 2018
I'm excited for what our future holds @SacramentoKings #NBADraft
— Tilman Dunbar III (@imheem_td) June 22, 2018
#MarvinBagley gonna be nice. I think we got the best player in the draft. Let's go @SacramentoKings #SacramentoProud
— Chris Martin (@Gracekid35) June 22, 2018
With the 2nd pick the @SacramentoKings select Marvin Bagley III.
I think they got this one right.#SacramentoProud
— Joe Musso (@MooseOnAir) June 21, 2018
Sacramento’s crowned a new king!#NBADraft pic.twitter.com/Kpq744Jocy
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 21, 2018
@SacramentoKings - You guys are set up nice in the frontcourt for AWHILE. #DukeintheNBA @HGizzle1 @MB3FIVE pic.twitter.com/XeQdYMGLNf
— Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) June 22, 2018
With the 2nd pick in the 2018 #NBADraft the @SacramentoKings select @MB3FIVE! #TBT to his #JrNBA days! pic.twitter.com/LVu1VdTjkx
— Jr. NBA (@jrnba) June 22, 2018
Congratulations @MB3FIVE and welcome to Sacramento. You've got a big career ahead of you. Already starting in style, nice work @jcpenney #partner pic.twitter.com/YXjrLhXHIW
— SHAQ (@SHAQ) June 22, 2018