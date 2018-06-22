NBA Experts, Fans Praise Marvin Bagley III Selection

See what fans, players and media had to say following the 2018 NBA Draft
Posted: Jun 21, 2018

Durham --> Sacramento. Marvin Bagley has a new home.

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

Tags
Bagley III, Marvin, Kings, Internet Reaction, 2018 NBA Draft, Featured

Related Content

Why Marvin Bagley III Was ‘Easy Choice’ for Kings

Why Marvin Bagley III Was ‘Easy Choice’ for Kings

Marvin Bagley III 101

Marvin Bagley III 101

Marvin Bagley III Introductory Press Conference

Marvin Bagley III Introductory Press Conference

Related Content

Bagley III, Marvin

Kings

Internet Reaction