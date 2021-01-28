NBA All-Star Voting is Now Open!
Vote daily through February 16th
HOW TO VOTE:
- NBA.com: Fill out one ballot per day on NBA.com/Vote from a desktop or mobile device.
- NBA App: Access the ballot and vote once per day through the NBA App, available on Android or iOS.
- Twitter: Vote for up to 10 Kings players per day with a tweet, retweet or reply. Tweets must contain a hashtag with a Kings player’s first and last name (#FirstNameLastName) or Twitter handle, along with the hashtag #NBAAllStar. Example: I want to see #DeAaronFox play in the All-Star Game #NBAAllStar.
We’ve made it simple, click the player’s name below who you’d like to vote for and just retweet!
Vote for De’Aaron Fox
Vote for Buddy Hield
Vote for Harrison Barnes
2-FOR-1 DAYS:
On select days, your vote counts twice. Set a reminder and remember to vote!
Saturday, January 30
Tuesday, February 2
Thursday, February 4
Saturday, February 13
Tuesday, February 16
The NBA All-Star starters will be announced on Thursday, February 18 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax.
