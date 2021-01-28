NBA All-Star Voting is Now Open!

HOW TO VOTE:

We’ve made it simple, click the player’s name below who you’d like to vote for and just retweet!

Vote for De’Aaron Fox

Vote for Buddy Hield

Vote for Harrison Barnes

2-FOR-1 DAYS:

On select days, your vote counts twice. Set a reminder and remember to vote!

Saturday, January 30

Tuesday, February 2

Thursday, February 4

Saturday, February 13

Tuesday, February 16

The NBA All-Star starters will be announced on Thursday, February 18 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax.