NBA All-Star Voting is Now Open!

Posted: Jan 28, 2021

HOW TO VOTE:

  1. NBA.com: Fill out one ballot per day on NBA.com/Vote from a desktop or mobile device.
  2. NBA App: Access the ballot and vote once per day through the NBA App, available on Android or iOS.
  3. Twitter: Vote for up to 10 Kings players per day with a tweet, retweet or reply. Tweets must contain a hashtag with a Kings player’s first and last name (#FirstNameLastName) or Twitter handle, along with the hashtag #NBAAllStar. Example: I want to see #DeAaronFox play in the All-Star Game #NBAAllStar.

We’ve made it simple, click the player’s name below who you’d like to vote for and just retweet!

Vote for De’Aaron Fox
Vote for Buddy Hield
Vote for Harrison Barnes

Vote Now

2-FOR-1 DAYS:

On select days, your vote counts twice. Set a reminder and remember to vote!

Saturday, January 30
Tuesday, February 2
Thursday, February 4
Saturday, February 13
Tuesday, February 16

The NBA All-Star starters will be announced on Thursday, February 18 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax.

