Nash: 2000s Kings Played 'Beautiful' Basketball

Steve Nash knows beautiful basketball.

Most famously for the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, Nash embodied the up-tempo style of play, passing and ball movement NBA offenses are implementing today.

As a two-time league MVP, eight-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA First Team and five-time assists leader, Nash knows the game of basketball inside and out.

Last week, the NBA Hall of Famer was a guest on the “All the Smoke” podcast featuring former players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

Nash had nothing but praise for Sacramento, going out of his way to mention Rick Adelman’s version of the Kings while discussing his favorite teams.

“That year we lost to them in the playoffs,” Nash continued. “I really felt like Doug Christie and [Rick] Adelman had a big impact.”

“Those teams were fun to watch and fun to play against,” said Nash. “Sacramento was a tough place to play. The building felt like it was falling down but the energy in there was incredible.”

We agree, Steve!