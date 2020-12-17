Multiple Kings Named in Sports Illustrated Rankings

It's the preseason, which means player rankings and annual predictions are running rampant.

Sactown has been no stranger to these rankings, with Sports Illustrated being the latest to rank their top players for this upcoming season.

Coming in at No. 96 is Harrison Barnes, who enters his second season in Sacramento.

"Barnes posted his second best career true shooting percentage in 2019–20," writes Sports Illustrated.

"And he’s one of 20 players to make more than 275 threes at a clip of over 38% in the last two seasons...he’s evolved into a somewhat savvy playmaker"

Next in the rankings is Buddy Hield, who lands at No. 84.

"Hield has the sixth-most threes in basketball over the last four seasons," continued SI. "Of the 16 players with at least 600 made triples in that span, Hield leads the pack in three-point percentage.

"Few players in the league are as talented at one specific skill."

Finally, the highest ranked player on the list comes in at No. 37, De'Aaron Fox.

"He has improved in each of his three NBA seasons, and despite playing in a crowded Western Conference, the Kings are banking on the Kentucky product to lead them to their first postseason appearance since 2006."