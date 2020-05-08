Multiple Kings Jerseys Listed Amongst Best Ever

Sacramento is always sporting the freshest looks, and the Worldwide Leader has taken notice.

In a ranking of the Top 74 jerseys in NBA history conducted by ESPN experts, Sactown can be found three times on the list.

At No. 63 comes the classic blue look donned from 1972-75 by the Kansas City Kings.

“The swooping underline and subtle crown accent atop the script ‘Kings’ font can still be seen throughout the franchise's identity, even well after the franchise moved to Sacramento,” said Nick DePaula.

Further down the list are two jerseys that’ll be familiar to fans, beginning at No. 36.

“With a revamped roster coming out of the league's lockout, the Kings donned vibrant purple alternates with glittering silver neckline accents that lined up well with their newfound national attention on nightly highlight shows,” DePaula described.

Last but certainly not least, the baby blue look that fans originally witnessed in 1985.

“When the Kings relocated from Kansas City to Sacramento in 1985,” said Aaron Dodson. “The franchise switched up its swag, changing the team's primary color from royal to baby blue as a new canvas for the scripted ‘Kings’ font.”

Read the full list of ESPN’s top jerseys in NBA history here.