Multiple Kings Headline Top Players Under 23

It's no secret that Sacramento boasts one of the youngest cores in the Association.

On full display last season, the Kings finished just outside the playoff picture at 39-43, but well above preseason prognostications.

The NBA took notice of Sactown's developments made on the hardwood and hold the talent in high regard going forward.

As a result, two players on the roster were named "Top Players Under 23" by Bleacher Report.

Beginning at No. 13 is Marvin Bagley III, who soared as a rookie to NBA All-Rookie First Team honors in 62 games.

"He's a willing a passer who's smart enough to let cuts and rotations develop around him," wrote Dan Favale. "And his comfort level on turnaround jumpers is off the charts."

No. 35's first season included averages of 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds on 50 percent shooting in 25.3 minutes of action.

Rounding out the list for Sacramento is De'Aaron Fox, the 21-year-old guard who helped ascend the franchise to their best mark since the 2005-06 season.

"Fox's blend of speed and control is basketball contraband, and he cuts it with a budding IQ," Favale continued. "Sacramento aims to run opponents off the floor, but he is methodically surgical when entering the lane in half court."

In only his second year, No. 5 showed the poise of a seasoned veteran, besting his statistical averages across the board.



Basketball is more than just offense — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) July 30, 2019

In 81 games, Fox averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds on 45.8 percent shooting — including a 37 percent clip from deep.

"He posted a higher free-throw-attempt rate than Kawhi Leonard last season," explained Favale. "And his three-point clip not only jumped by 6.4 percentage points, but he drilled 35.2 percent of his pull-up treys."

Catch Bagley and Fox during the 2019-20 preseason starting Oct. 4 in Mumbai, India.