Mike Bibby Calls Sacramento Tenure the ‘The Best Time of [his] Life’

When Mike Bibby stepped onto the scene for the Sacramento Kings in 2001 a new and unforgettable chapter was opened.

It wasn’t going to be easy for Bibby to fill the void left behind by fan-favorite Jason Williams at the point guard position and the former knew as much.

“I got there and Jason Williams was a prized possession in Sacramento and when I got traded for him, I just wanted to fit in,” Bibby told DJ Sixsmith of CBS Local.

That uncertainty was washed away, however, by the open arms of his new teammates.

“The guys treated me like I was there for five, six, seven years,” said the Kings legend.

No. 10 and the revamped lineup for the Kings surged their way to the top of the Western Conference during his first year in Sactown, winning a franchise-record 61 games in the process.

A deep playoff run followed the outstanding regular season and included Bibby hitting quite possibly the biggest shot in Sacramento Kings history.

Across his seven seasons in the purple and black, the Arizona product cemented himself as a legend in Sacramento.

Not only did he become a fan-favorite that Kings faithful adored in their previous starting PG, but he also established himself as a cornerstone to the team’s success in the early to mid-2000s.

“When I played with Sacramento, it didn’t matter who scored the points. As long as we won, the guys were the same way,” said Bibby. “That’s the way basketball was meant to be played.”

When looking back at the years spent in Sactown, it was nothing but love from No. 10.

“I had the best time of my life and my career playing in Sacramento with those guys,” he said. “I think Sacramento is the best team I played on.”

The full interview with Sixsmith and Bibby can be viewed here.