Media Availability Q+A

The NBA season is almost underway. The Kings had their first practice today and post-practice Luke Walton and De’Aaron Fox spoke to the media. Read the top questions and answers below.

Luke Walton:

You mentioned your phase about everyone being comfortable healthy in terms of being comfortable. Do you have any reason to believe that all your players are opting in for Orlando? Is there anyone who maybe have the apprehension maybe not be wanting to do so?

"I'm very open with our players and I've made it very clear that no, no judgment. No pressure totally understandable if if players or staff choose to opt out of going we're totally in support of those decisions and not a sin not a single player has come to me with that concern. So from the best of my understanding our guys are comfortable with going they're excited to go."

There has been a lot of talk by the league and also the Players Association about using Orlando as something of a platform to express their concerns about social justice. Have you talked to the players about that?

"I think by playing basketball it gives players, coaches, organizations a platform to speak and try to make a positive change. So we I've talked to a lot of the players individually about it again. I and the organization and encourage and are a hundred percent behind our players our staff expressing themselves how how they feel is going to make a positive change."

As far as the media, does it surprise you at all that seemingly no one nationally is giving you guys a chance to make it to the playoff games?

"No, our focus has been on us. Like I said, I think the teams that can build that continuity and that comfort again quickly will give themselves a chance, so we preach it all the time. We do our best not to let outside influences getting in the way of what we're trying to do and we have not discussed that as a group."

"We're in here just trying to trying to get back to where we were and if we can get back to where we were towards the end of the season, we'll give ourselves a good chance. And that's all you can ask for, you can ask for a chance an opportunity, and then it's up to us to make the most out of that."

De’Aaron Fox:

How are you feeling getting back to the business of basketball. I know all the social stuff going on outside is is definitely crazy, but also just the way that you guys have to come back and play in a bubble and safety is such a concern.

"It's different, it’s crazy, you know the weather we're living in right now, but I life is all about adapting, so that's what we're doing right now. I feel good about being able to get back on the court and workout, and be able to see some of the guys. I’m enjoying the process and I'm ready to play whenever whenever we start."

How are you mentally preparing to attack the remainder of the season knowing that nationally a lot of people are not paying the Kings attention?

"I think it's disrespectful that we don't even stand a chance, like we shouldn't even be there. The slow start is what it is, but at the end of the day, I feel like we have just as much of a chance as these other teams."

"We’re going out there with the same goal as those four of the teams that are that are right there. If the media is covering it is what it is, but we're going out there, trying to win, win every game, trying to make the playoffs just like everybody else and if people don't see us, as a threat then we let the chips fall where they may."

Do you still see yourself leading this team into the future?

"I don't think there's much to say about that. I see myself being here. I want to be here , obviously we want to win, and right now and last year we put ourselves in a pretty good position. This year we're sort of in the same position to still make the playoffs. That's what we all want and then continue to take the next step forward."

You guys were playing so well when play was stopped. Is it possible to get that back after this much time off? It’s a fresh start for everybody. You really don't know what to expect once things get rolling again.

"You definitely don't know what to expect but, just the way that we started the season poorly, we can get the startup doing well. It's just about being ready. It's obvious it's unpredictable for all 22 teams that are going, you want to start off as strong as possible."

You guys haven't really been in a playoff chase situation. What's it like knowing that going down to Orlando, this is essentially every game is a playoff game for you now?

"It’s exciting. This is the experience that everybody wants and everybody needs in playing this game. We're all going out there anxious to play and we all want to be in the playoffs no matter the circumstance. Obviously, this is a weird year, but it is what it is, we have to adapt to it, but we're also trying to get in the playoffs, the same as everybody else."

The Kings begin their season again in Orlando on July 31 against the San Antonio Spurs.