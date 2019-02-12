MBIII's Stellar Season Continues in Historic Fashion

It's a play that embodies Marvin Bagley III's career.

It was the fourth quarter in a game the Kings had to have.

Looking to ice the win against Phoenix, No. 35 was once again in the right place at the right time, blocking a shot under the rim before snagging Nemanja Bjelica's save attempt.

Deciding to take the rock himself, Bagley surveyed the floor before turning on the jets.

Gliding like a gazelle, the rookie drove past hapless defenders on the perimeter before finishing in traffic for the and-one.

The sequence counted for a mere three of a combined 117 points from Sactown, but it signified much more than a SportsCenter highlight.

Bagley is cementing his status as a future star, setting a new career-high with 32 points on 10-15 shooting with seven rebounds in 32 minutes.

"It was a big game," said the rookie big man. "I had to be locked in and ready to do whatever I could to help the team out...We got the win."

His performance set a new Sacramento franchise record, becoming the youngest player in team history to score 30+ points in a game.

As the youngest member of the young Kings, Bagley is well on his way towards a star-studded professional career.

Catch MBIII and the squad in their final game before the All-Star break on Wednesday in Denver.