MBIII's Passion for Music Knows No Bounds

Marvin Bagley III is a man of many talents.

You can see him on the hardwood getting buckets, grabbing rebounds and swatting shots, but there's a different passion within the Kings young big.

Since his days at Duke, MBIII has balanced his desire for music with his desire for basketball. He wants to be great at both.

"Music has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember," said Bagley. "I started at 4 or 5 just writing random things down in my notebooks and making up raps. Finding words that rhyme and putting them together."

Before the season began, No. 35 showed off his skills at a concert in front of Kings team members, with a couple of teammates in attendance as well.

Performing songs off his Soundcloud and previously unreleased music, Bagley impressed the crowd.

"My favorite rapper is J.Cole. Drake, Logic and Chance the Rapper also. There's a lot."

If his music bares any resemblance to his game, MBIII is definitely on the rise.