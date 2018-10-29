MBIII's Passion for Music Knows No Bounds

No. 35 has shown his skills on the court, and he's determined to keep impressing with his mic skills as well.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Oct 29, 2018

Marvin Bagley III is a man of many talents.

You can see him on the hardwood getting buckets, grabbing rebounds and swatting shots, but there's a different passion within the Kings young big.




View this post on Instagram


First rookie with 5 blocks in a game this season

A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on

Since his days at Duke, MBIII has balanced his desire for music with his desire for basketball. He wants to be great at both.

"Music has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember," said Bagley. "I started at 4 or 5 just writing random things down in my notebooks and making up raps. Finding words that rhyme and putting them together."

Before the season began, No. 35 showed off his skills at a concert in front of Kings team members, with a couple of teammates in attendance as well.




View this post on Instagram


K I N G D O M

A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on

Performing songs off his Soundcloud and previously unreleased music, Bagley impressed the crowd.

"My favorite rapper is J.Cole. Drake, Logic and Chance the Rapper also. There's a lot."

If his music bares any resemblance to his game, MBIII is definitely on the rise.

Tags
Bagley III, Marvin, Kings, Featured

Related Content

Fox Amongst NBA Leaders in Transition Offense

Fox Amongst NBA Leaders in Transition Offense

Bjelica’s Big Game Propels Sactown to Victory

Bjelica’s Big Game Propels Sactown to Victory

Buddy Hield (22 pts, 5 rebs, 2 asts) vs Wizards 10.26.18

Buddy Hield (22 pts, 5 rebs, 2 asts) vs Wizards 10.26.18

Related Content

Bagley III, Marvin

Kings

Featured