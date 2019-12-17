MBIII: 'There's Nothing Like Playing Again on the Court'

“Whatever coach needs, whatever the team needs, I’m going to adjust and learn and continue to try to help the team win.”

Marvin Bagley III has played a total of 94 minutes this season, but the goal remains the same.

“He looks good,” head coach Luke Walton said after No. 35's first game back last Wednesday.

“He’s done a heck of a job taking care of his body to stay in shape…I think he’s going to continue to add another dimension to our team and we’re thrilled he’s back.”

Bagley finished his rookie season averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds, while also earning a berth on NBA All-Rookie First Team.

MBIII finished with his best game of the season on Sunday — 17 points, six rebounds and teo assists in 22 minutes against the Warriors.

"It's just about getting back into the game flow," Bagley said after the win in San Francisco.

"It's hard to emulate game situations when you're out. You can do all the running you want, all the conditioning you want, there's nothing like playing again on the court."



"There's nothing like playing again on the court."@MB3FIVE is finding his rhythm after the extended absence pic.twitter.com/zLWhUsPiui — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 16, 2019

While Bagley continues to get his feet back, it's expected that De'Aaron Fox joins him in the lineup soon as well, making it the first time Sacramento has had a healthy roster since the season opener.

“(The focus) for me will be to create shots for everybody else," Fox said of his return.

"Obviously keep that defense up — that’s something I don’t want to slip when I come back — and just pick up the pace a little more.”

The Kings continue their road trip on Tuesday in Charlotte.