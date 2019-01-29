MBIII Tabbed as Second-Half Breakout Candidate

Since returning from injury, Marvin Bagley III has been producing at an impressive clip.

MBIII missed 11 games due to a bone bruise in his knee, but after coming back in early January, the rookie has scored in double figures in all but two games.

No. 35 has also recorded two double-doubles in that stretch — Jan. 14 vs Portland and Jan. 22 against Toronto.

"As he builds his confidence and comfort with more reps," B/R's Jonathan Wasserman explains. "His post and short-corner skills should come alive."

Wasserman lists Bagley as a rookie "primed" for an especially impressive latter half to the season.

"Between his tools/athleticism and budding offensive versatility," Wasserman continued. "[He] possesses enough talent and game to make an impact down the stretch as the Kings jostle for the playoffs."

Fully in the playoff hunt, Sactown is back on the court Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.