MBIII Shines Again in Battle vs Golden State

"Nobody can stop Marvin Bagley!"

And so it goes, the rookie season for the big man out of Duke.

Against the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors, Bagley put on a show off the bench: 28 points and 14 rebounds in 34 minutes.

In a back and forth battle, the Kings fell 123-125 in a rivalry that's just in its beginning stages.

Despite the loss, there were positives to take from the matchup, including the recognition Golden State bestowed upon the young Kings.

Kevin Durant was matched up with No. 35 throughout the night, which allowed for the comparison to be made following the game between both players.

Thursday marked the third time this month that Bagley has eclipsed the 20-point mark, in addition to recording his 11th double-double.

MBIII looks to continue his hot streak and get a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.