MBIII Named One of League's 'Most Intriguing Players'

In his annual preseason column, ESPN Senior Writer Zach Lowe names his most intriguing players heading into the new season.

This year, Marvin Bagley III joins Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Portland's Zach Collins and Chicago's Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. on Lowe's list.

"Bagley has proved he can inflict damage as the center of a spread pick-and-roll attack," writes Lowe.

"With Fox and three shooters around him. Bagley is fast and bouncy, with a nasty streak. He seems to relish dislodging defenders with forearms to the gut, and then dunking them into oblivion."



Look at Marv man, so inspirational pic.twitter.com/mtUA35bqxY — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 18, 2020

"Bagley is going to score a lot. He might sniff 20 points per game this season if he stays healthy and gets enough minutes," Lowe continued.

"He is a prodigious talent."