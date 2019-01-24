MBIII Makes Mark on NBA Rookie Ladder

Since returning from his knee injury this month, Marvin Bagley III has made an impact on the court and people are starting to take notice.

In the latest Rookie Ladder rankings on NBA.com, No. 35 shot up the list to the No. 3 spot after previously being unranked.

Drew Packham of NBA.com mentioned how MBIII’s showings since his return factored into his ranking, noting that Sacramento’s rookie is averaging 12.8 points and 7.4 rebounds over his last eight games.

Bagley also just notched a new career-high in scoring in the Kings most recent contest, racking up 22 points and 11 rebounds in one of his strongest professional performances yet.

'The sky is the limit for Marvin,” Coach Joerger said. “He's going to be a heck of a player for us.''

The Duke product has a chance to keep his string of strong play rolling as Sactown continues its road swing against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.