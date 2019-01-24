MBIII Makes History in First Career Start

During Sacramento’s fourth road game of a two-week stretch away from home, Marvin Bagley III was called upon for his first career start in the Association. A tall task awaited the rookie big man, as Sactown was matched up with one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams. However, No. 35 proved that he was up for the challenge.

From getting buckets in the paint to grabbing boards, the No. 2 overall pick put in work on both ends of the floor. In his 37 minutes of action, MBIII racked up team-highs with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Aside from being a strong showing, it was also a historic one for Bagley.



the first to do it since 27 years before @mb3five was even born pic.twitter.com/hTrLlaFEjL — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 23, 2019

Although he had a career night, the Kings came up short of topping Toronto, but the Duke product spoke after the game about his mindset through the difficulties.



.@MB3FIVE doesn't hold back when he hits the court. "Every game I try to come out and play like it's my last game playing." pic.twitter.com/b7sfl24HDz — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 23, 2019

Sacramento has a chance to bounce back on Friday night as Marvin and the squad head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies.