MBIII Joins Swipa on the Road Trippin' Podcast

The young tandem of De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III have been paying dividends on the court for Sactown.

Since his return from injury, MBIII is averaging 18.5 points and 8.2 rebounds on 55 percent shooting.

Fox has continued his stellar sophomore campaign, finishing the month of March averaging 18.2 points, 7.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Now, the pairing have joined together in the podcast game in the latest episode of UNINTERRUPTED's Road Trippin'.

This is the second installment in Sactown's version, with the first debuting just a couple weeks ago.



"We're playing the Warriors in Seattle," MBIII said of his welcome to the NBA moment. "It wasn't the game, it was just coming out and watching KD, Klay Thompson, Steph...I was like 'I'm actually about to play against these dudes now.'"

The hardest part of adjusting to the NBA?

"The traveling," Bagley said. "I didn't know it was going to be like this...Getting it at 3 and 4 in the morning. Back to backs..."

What was Swipa's favorite memory from the NBA Draft?

"I was in the Green Room, so I was hoping I'd be picked in the Top 10," Fox said. "When I heard my name called, it was great. Having everybody there...It was just great being able to be there with loved ones."

To listen to the full conversation between Swipa, Marvin and Doug, head to UNINTERRUPTED.