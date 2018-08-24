MBIII Hoops with Familiar Faces at UCLA Run

The No. 2 overall pick joined a wide array of NBA talent at Rico Hines’ latest open runs at UCLA.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Aug 24, 2018

It’s been a busy week for Sacramento Kings players both new and returning.

Rico Hines’ open runs at UCLA have been well chronicled, attracting NBA talent at the superstar level along with rookies.

This week, Marvin Bagley III was up next, joining reigning MVP James Harden along with teammate Zach Randolph and many others.

Bagley holds his own against the vets, running the floor and scoring inside as Kings fans have become accustomed to seeing.

The Kings get their 2018-19 season underway in Phoenix to begin the preseason on October 1.

