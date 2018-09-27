MBIII Embracing Training Camp as a Rookie

"Everything is going fast right now."

Marvin Bagley III isn't the only one who's getting used to the pace of training camp.

In what's been a common theme through the first two days, Kings veterans and youth are equally anxious for what's to come: speed.

"I'm just having fun," said the No. 2 overall pick. "I'm enjoying the whole process of getting up and down and running with the team."

Echoed by head coach Dave Joerger through the early stages of camp, an increased pace has been the focal point of the preparing for the season so far.

"They're young, they didn't know," coach said when asked about the conditioning at camp for the young players. "It's not punishment. We wanted to see where they are and give them a good, solid test."

Bagley made his Kings debut at the California Classic before participating in NBA Summer League. But he says the speed at this level is different.

"[Summer League] is a little different," said MBIII. "There are some similarities in what we were doing and getting ready. That helped me out as far as how the practices are laid out and what we do."

It's all a whirlwind for the former Duke star, with his first real dose of NBA action coming on Sunday against former AAU teammate and No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton.

Stressing energy and making the right plays, No. 35 is ready to make contributions immediately once his number is called. And for Sactown fans, that time can't come soon enough.