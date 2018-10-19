MBIII and HG Make Much-Anticipated Debuts

One coming off multiple injuries, and the other coming off a highly-touted high school and college career, two Kings big men finally hit the hardwood for their professional debuts.

After sitting out his first season in the Association, Harry Giles III checked into a regular season game for the first time.

Showered with cheers from the Sacramento crowd, Giles conquered the demons that have plagued his injury-riddled career. Starting at the California Classic, the former top high school prospect impressed throughout the summer and hopes to continue that development as he gets more run.

Marvin Bagley III also made his debut on Tuesday, flashing his scoring ability and, along with Giles, catching the eye of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert along the way.

"I think they’re very talented," Gobert said of the Sactown duo. "I don’t like to judge players too early, I think if people would have done that with me, they’d probably say I was going to suck. It’s all about them. How they develop, how they learn the game, how smart they are."

Willie Cauley-Stein stressed the importance of patience with MBIII's development, knowing what it takes as a young player in this league.

"He’s in an unbelievable position," Trill explained. "Being the No. 2 pick to come to an organization that is building so they’re going to give you the time to build. With him it’s just you’ve got to get the time. There’s really nothing you’re going to do unless you play in games. And the more games he plays, the more stuff will start clicking for him.”

The Duke duo will be back in action on Friday when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans.