MBIII Fills Stat Sheet in First Road Game

Welcome to the NBA, Marvin Bagley III.

After clashing with Rudy Gobert, Derrick Favors and the highly-talented Utah Jazz, the Kings rolled into The Big Easy for their first road test of the season.

Home to Anthony Davis, Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic, the Pelicans boast talent all across the roster. This presented a unique challenge for the rookie, one he took head on and flourished in.

Making his presence known early due to foul trouble, No. 35 showcased the offensive skill-set, athleticism and defensive potential that saw him earn the No. 2 overall selection.

While Bagley filled up the box score with 19 points (7-10 FG), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 33 minutes, he was more concerned with his team's performance following the loss.

"I did alright," said MBIII. "I’d like to win and get that going in that direction, but it’s a process. It’s game two of a long season so, we’ve got to figure out what we need to do to pull games like that out.”

Bagley and Co. continue their first road trip of the season in Oklahoma City on Sunday.