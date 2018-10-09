MBIII Featured on NBA: Year One Documentary

The ESPN+ all-access series will follow six top NBA Draft prospects through their journey into the Association.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Oct 09, 2018

NBA: Year One will debut its second season on ESPN+ on Oct. 10, featuring the top six picks of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Eight episodes and four shorts will air during the season, including Sacramento’s own No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III. 




View this post on Instagram


When Harry Met Marvin...

A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on

The first two episodes will feature other top picks, including DeAndre Ayton, Jaren Jackson Jr., Mohamed Bamba, Trae Young and Grayson Allen.

The documentary will follow the journey of these star rookies through the NBA Draft process, Summer League, training camp and throughout the regular season.

Watch the trailer for Season Two here.

Tags
Bagley III, Marvin, Kings, Featured

Related Content

Kings Roll Past Maccabi Haifa in Preseason Home Debut

Kings Roll Past Maccabi Haifa in Preseason Home Debut

Harry Giles III DIME to Marvin Bagley III

Harry Giles III DIME to Marvin Bagley III

Watch Live: Kings vs Maccabi Haifa

Watch Live: Kings vs Maccabi Haifa

Related Content

Bagley III, Marvin

Kings

Featured