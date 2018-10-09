MBIII Featured on NBA: Year One Documentary

NBA: Year One will debut its second season on ESPN+ on Oct. 10, featuring the top six picks of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Eight episodes and four shorts will air during the season, including Sacramento’s own No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III.

The first two episodes will feature other top picks, including DeAndre Ayton, Jaren Jackson Jr., Mohamed Bamba, Trae Young and Grayson Allen.

The documentary will follow the journey of these star rookies through the NBA Draft process, Summer League, training camp and throughout the regular season.

Watch the trailer for Season Two here.