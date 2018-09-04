MBIII Drops Trio of New Tracks

Sacramento’s rookie big man used the holiday weekend to release some new material.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Sep 04, 2018

While many enjoyed a three-day weekend for Labor Day, Marvin Bagley III was hard at work in the studio.

The Kings rookie has shown off his rapping abilities in the past, dropping a mixtape just before he was drafted into the NBA.


No. 35 continued to make waves in the rap game by releasing three new tracks all in one weekend.




Rapping over such legendary artists as Notorious B.I.G., Drake and Nicki Minaj, there isn't a beat that Bagley can't show his skills on.

While he’s most known for his work on the hardwood, MBIII continues to impress on the mic leaving fans eagerly anticipating his next release.

