MBIII Draws Praise from Paul Pierce

Even before making his professional debut, Marvin Bagley III is already drawing some strong comparisons to NBA superstars from a former superstar himself.

Former Celtics great Paul Pierce recently stopped by Sacramento to conduct an interview with the Kings No. 2 overall pick as part of a feature with ESPN.

The Truth spoke with local media after spending some time with Bagley III and did not hesitate to dish out some praise.

“Marvin is a unique talent,” Pierce said. “He reminds me a lot of Chris Bosh, has some Kevin Garnett in him.”

The ten-time NBA All-Star also touched on Sactown’s squad as a whole and what he foresees for the young core in the future.

“They have a bright future. I definitely think Sacramento is headed in the right direction,” Pierce added. “These guys if they can play together, stay together for a while, then they’re going to be a force to be reckoned with in a few years.”

Of course, The Truth could not resist stepping onto the hardwood during his time at Golden 1 Center, but MBIII was quick to show off some of the talent that Pierce spoke so highly of.



Sorry, @paulpierce34 Watch the full feature with @MB3FIVE airing on ESPN2 on Oct. 7. pic.twitter.com/VWa0DpfRUt — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) September 10, 2018

Catch the full feature with No. 35 and Pierce on ESPN2 on Oct. 7.