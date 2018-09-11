MBIII Draws Praise from Paul Pierce
Sacramento’s rookie big man sat down for an interview with the NBA legend.
Even before making his professional debut, Marvin Bagley III is already drawing some strong comparisons to NBA superstars from a former superstar himself.
Former Celtics great Paul Pierce recently stopped by Sacramento to conduct an interview with the Kings No. 2 overall pick as part of a feature with ESPN.
The Truth spoke with local media after spending some time with Bagley III and did not hesitate to dish out some praise.
“Marvin is a unique talent,” Pierce said. “He reminds me a lot of Chris Bosh, has some Kevin Garnett in him.”
The ten-time NBA All-Star also touched on Sactown’s squad as a whole and what he foresees for the young core in the future.
“They have a bright future. I definitely think Sacramento is headed in the right direction,” Pierce added. “These guys if they can play together, stay together for a while, then they’re going to be a force to be reckoned with in a few years.”
Of course, The Truth could not resist stepping onto the hardwood during his time at Golden 1 Center, but MBIII was quick to show off some of the talent that Pierce spoke so highly of.
Catch the full feature with No. 35 and Pierce on ESPN2 on Oct. 7.